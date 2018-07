Volkswagen offered several inline-four options in the second generation Golf. However Austen Grice, the owner of this Golf, installed a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 from an Audi S4 B5. He bought the little RWD car to Dakota Raceway’s “Drag and Drift” at Smeatharpe Airfield in Devon, England. There Austen was testing the engine with a base map but will be increasing the boost soon.

Source: Mk1Kieran