For Sale: 1979 Plymouth Volare with a 440 ci Big-Block V8

This 1979 Plymouth Volare Duster is for sale with an asking price of $32,000. Under the hood sits a 440 ci big-block V8 with Indy Cylinder Head 440-SR heads, Comp Cams solid roller camshaft and roller rockers, Edelbrock/FAST self tuning fuel injection system. The drivetrain uses a Tremec five-speed manual sending power to a 8-3/4 rear end with a Sure Grip LSD and 3.23 gears. The car rides on a Chris Alston’s Chassisworks front suspension, adjustable ladder bars in rear, and QA1 adjustable coilovers. The car dropped some weight thanks to a fiberglass hood, bumper, fenders, doors, and quarter panels.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Bangshift