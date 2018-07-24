1969 Charger with a Hellcat V8

This 1969 Dodge Charger was built for Solomon Hill by Bumbera’s Performance in Katy, Texas. The company installed a supercharged 6.2 L V8 that makes 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque under the hood. Behind the engine sits a ZF 8HP90 automatic transmission which sends power to a Moser Engineering 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears. The company used a custom wiring harness to connect the Hellcat dash, console, remote start, touch screen, and paddle shifters. The Charger rides on a Magnum Force front and 4-link rear suspension with double-adjustable coilovers. It stops thanks to Wilwood drilled and slotted disc brakes with 6-piston calipers in front and 4-piston calipers in back.

Source: Bumbera’s Performance and Bumbera’s Performance FB page