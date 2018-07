This 2006 Mini Hatch is being built by Strange Workshop in Auckland, New Zealand. The Mini was converted to rear-wheel drive thanks to a custom chassis made from Mazda RX-7 FD and Nissan Silvia parts. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L 20B triple-rotor connected to a RX-7 transmission. There is still a lot off work left to do and you can follow the progress @strangeworkshop.

Source: Strange Workshop via The Automotive Obsession