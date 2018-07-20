Custom Chevrolet Truck with a Turbo Alfa Romeo Flat-Four

Måns Hellström spent four years building his custom Chevrolet Cheyenne in his garage in Skara, Sweden. It’s powered by a Alfa Romeo 1.7 L flat-four with a Saab turbocharger and VEMS fuel injection. The drivetrain features a Volvo M40 four-speed manual transmission and modified Volvo 740 rear end. The truck rides on a custom chassis made from rectangular tubing (50mmx100mmx4mm) with a Volvo 144 front suspension and custom A-arms. A Ridetech air suspension lifts the front 7 cm (2.7 inches) and a Volvo truck air suspension lifts the back 9 cm (3.5 inches). Even with the lift, the truck stands only 70 cm (27.5 inches) tall.

Source: Gregers Garage and Bilsport Magazine