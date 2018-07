The Cygnet V8 gained a lot of attention from onlookers at its Festival of Speed 2018 debut. Fans were fascinated that Aston Martin engineers were able to install a 4.7 L V8 that makes 430 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque and a seven-speed even-speed Sportshift II transmission into the little car. Enjoy as the company drives it up Goodwood fast enough to make the new owner sweat a little. For more photos/specs please visit our previous article.

Source: MOTOR1 US, Mr JWW, and Galaxy89cars