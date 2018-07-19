Video of Volvo PV544 with a 38 L Diesel V12 Running

The last time we featured Victor Jönsson’s unique hot rod it was still being built. Fast forward several months and Victor has the huge 38.8 L diesel V12 running and the project driving under its own power. The tank engine makes 520 hp and 1,969 lb-ft of torque but Victor’s custom planetary gear drops the torque to a manageable 516 lb-ft of torque. Follow the project at Stridsvagnshotrod FB page or @Stridsvagnshotrod.

Source: Stridsvagnshotrod FB page, Victor Jönsson, and Garaget.org (build thread)