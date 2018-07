Al and Woody from The Skid Factory are back with a new episode on the Bedford Van project. The goal is install a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six and stronger ZF six-speed transmission into the van. In this episode the team shows off some work since last update. Then they modify an exhaust manifold for the new larger turbocharger and install new hubs and disc brakes.

Source: MCMTV2