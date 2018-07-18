Building a 2001 Boxster with a Twin-Charged Audi V6

The owner of this 2001 Porsche Boxster S is keeping the same number of cylinders but changing about everything else. He sold the flat-six and will be installing an Audi 2.7 V6 with two K03 turbochargers and a 3.0 TFSI supercharger. Power will go to the rear wheels through a 0A3 six-speed manual transmission from an Audi S4 B6. He’s installing the engine and transmission with a custom engine cradle aided by a 3D scan of the engine and bay using an iPad with a Structure Sensor. For more photos and to follow the progress please view the project’s FB page.

Source: Porsche Boxster RS2.7 BiTurbo FB page