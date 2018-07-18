Building a 2001 Boxster with a Twin-Charged Audi V6

The owner of this 2001 Porsche Boxster S is keeping the same number of cylinders but changing about everything else. He sold the flat-six and will be installing an Audi 2.7 V6 with two K03 turbochargers and a 3.0 TFSI supercharger. Power will go to the rear wheels through a 0A3 six-speed manual transmission from an Audi S4 B6. He’s installing the engine and transmission with a custom engine cradle aided by a 3D scan of the engine and bay using an iPad with a Structure Sensor. For more photos and to follow the progress please view the project’s FB page.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply