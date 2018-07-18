Rat Rod with a Willys Jeep Body and Ford 460 ci V8

Bradly Andrew Skornik’s rat rod gained a lot of attention when it showed up to RatCity Rukkus 2018. The creation called “Willys Flat Rat” took home Best of Show. The vehicle starts with a 1976 Ford F-350 dually chassis that sports an air bag suspension and 1950 Willys Jeep body. The engine is a 460 ci big-block V8 with a mild camshaft and two Holley 450 cfm carburetors. Power goes to the 22.5 inch semi wheels through a C6 three-speed automatic transmission, 14-inch driveshaft, and 2005 Superduty 1-ton rear end.

Source: NotBob Channel