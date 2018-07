Pistons & Petrol is back with a new video on their Abarth 124 Spider project. The goal is to replace the factory inline-four with a twin-turbo 2.9 L V6 from an Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. In this update the team installs a set of new coilovers and then begins to remove the valve covers.

Source: Pistons & Petrol and Sporadic Motion