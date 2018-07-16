Mazda RX-8 with a 20B Triple-Rotor

Anthony Shore spent the last four years transforming his Mazda RX-8 into a time attack race car. Power comes from a naturally aspriated 2.0 L 20B triple-rotor built by Xtreme Rotaries. The engine features a dry sump system, Haltech Elite 2500 ECU and was dyno tuned by Raw Automotive Performance. Anthony shift gears on a Modena Engineering MV8S six-speed sequential transmission with a Tilton clutch. Topstage Composites provided their V3 carbon fiber front spoiler, intake, rear wing and diffuser.
Source: RX8 20BPP FB page (project page), Raw Auto Performance FB page, Drag Videos Australia, and Shorey300
