Custom Land Cruiser with a BMW M70 V12

This custom Toyota Land Cruiser called “Land Kreuzer” was built by Jon Lagler at Mad Goat Customs in Macungie, Pennsylvania. The goal was to combine Japanese styling, German engineering, and American hot rodding to create something one of a kind.

The company started with a 1968 FJ40 body which they chopped the roof five inches, removed three inches in the middle, and three inches in the rockers. This resulted in the body’s overall height being lowered 11 inches. They increased the wheelbase to 97 inches by moving the rear wheel wells back seven inches.

The Land Cruiser rides on a custom space frame made from rectangular tubing. The full independent suspension uses custom control, adjustable coilovers, and Corvette C5/C6 hubs. The brakes are from a 2004 Corvette (13-inch front, 12-inch rear) with Mustang Hydroboost and steering rack.

Sticking out of the hood is a 5.0 L M70 V12 from a BMW 7-Series. The stock motor makes 300 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque running on an ECU Masters ECU. The drivetrain consists of a Getrag 420G six-speed manual from a BMW M5 V8 with a custom bellhousing, custom driveshaft, 2006 GTO rear end with Porsche 930 CV joints and custom axles.

Source: Mad Goat Customs