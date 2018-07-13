For Sale: Datsun 280Z with a Twin-Turbo Audi Inline-Five

This 1975 Datsun 280Z is for sale in Suonenjoki, Finland with an asking price of €32,000 or about $37,344. The unique car was built by Ville Jalkanen and features an Audi 2.2 L AAN inline-five built to handle 10,000 rpm on a AEM Infinity ECU. The engine makes 700 horsepower thanks to a sequential twin-turbo system that uses a small Nissan 300ZX turbo and a large BMW F1 turbo. The drivetrain consists of a Supra manual transmission and Datsun R200 rear end with a Quaife LSD. The suspension uses adjustable control arms, Bilstein Racing adjustable coilovers, and Porsche 911/Cayenne brakes. The rear wing changes angle automatically depending on speed.

Source: NettiAuto and Moottori.fi