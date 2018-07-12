Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

This very special Aston Martin Cygnet was built for a customer through the company’s “Q by Aston Martin” customization service. They started with a right-hand drive Cygnet body and fabricated a custom roll cage, firewall, and transmission tunnel. Under the small hood sits a 4.7 L AJ37 V8 connected to a seven-speed Sportshift II transmission both from a Vantage S. The engine sends its 430 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque through a very small torque tube to a limited-slip differential. The 1,375 kg (3031 lb) car now sports a 170 mph top speed and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds thanks to the 313 hp/tonne power-to-weight ratio.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- all-aluminum DOHC 4.7 L V8
- Dry sump lubrication
- Vantage S cooling system
- Twin concial air filters on custom intake
Exhaust:
- custom exhaust system with twin underfloor mufflers and catalytic convertors
- Twin centre exit tailpipes
Fuel:
- 30-litre ATL Savercell fuel tank
Transmission:
- V8 Vantage S seven-speed Sportshift II gearbox
- custom torque tube with steel propeller shaft
- Limited-slip differential
Electrical:
- V8 Vantage S electrical architecture
- Cygnet front and rear lights
- FIA compliant cut off and isolation system
- Rear mounted battery
- custom lightweight HVAC system
Suspension:
- front and rear independent double wishbones
- front and rear anti-roll bar and passive dampers
Brakes:
- V8 Vantage S braking system with ABS and fixed brake bias valve
- Front 6-piston monoblock calipers, 380mm 2 piece floating ventilated discs
- Rear 4-piston monoblock calipers 330mm 2 piece co-cast ventilated discs
- V8 Vantage derived pedal box with custom brake pedal
Wheels/Tires:
- Lightweight forged five-spoke silver diamond turned wheels
- Bridgestone tyres
- Front – 8.5×19” 235/40/19
- Rear – 9.5×19” 275/35/19
Body:
- RHD Cygnet steel bodyshell and panels with integrated welded-in cage
- Sheet metal fabricated front bulkhead and transmission tunnel
- Vantage subframes
- Steel fuel tank housing mounted in the boot area
- Carbon composite flared wheel arch extensions
- Mesh front grille
- Dark exterior hardware
- Body painted Buckinghamshire Green
- Yellow brake calipers
Interior:
- Two seat configuration
- Fixed back Recaro composite driver and passenger seats with
- Adjustable seat runners driver’s side, fixed position passenger side
- Four-point harnesses
- custom carbon composite instrument panel incorporating Vantage instrument cluster
- custom HVAC controls
- Twin USB ports
- custom carbon fibre door cards with leather pull straps and Cygnet door release handles
- Full FIA compliant fire extinguisher system
- Removable alcantara steering wheel
Performance:
- Maximum Power: 430 bhp
- Maximum Torque: 490 Nm (361 lb-ft)
- Maximum Speed: 170 mph (274 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 secs
Dimensions:
- Length: 3708 mm
- Width: 1920 mm (excluding door mirrors)
- Height: 1500 mm
- Wheelbase: 2020 mm
- Front Track: 1570 mm
- Rear Track: 1560 mm
- Weight: 1375 kg (kerbweight)
- Weight Bias: 50/50
Source: Aston Martin and Aston Martin Media via Jalopnik
