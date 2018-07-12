Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

This very special Aston Martin Cygnet was built for a customer through the company’s “Q by Aston Martin” customization service. They started with a right-hand drive Cygnet body and fabricated a custom roll cage, firewall, and transmission tunnel. Under the small hood sits a 4.7 L AJ37 V8 connected to a seven-speed Sportshift II transmission both from a Vantage S. The engine sends its 430 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque through a very small torque tube to a limited-slip differential. The 1,375 kg (3031 lb) car now sports a 170 mph top speed and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds thanks to the 313 hp/tonne power-to-weight ratio.

Full Specs:

Engine:

all-aluminum DOHC 4.7 L V8

Dry sump lubrication

Vantage S cooling system

Twin concial air filters on custom intake

Exhaust:

custom exhaust system with twin underfloor mufflers and catalytic convertors

Twin centre exit tailpipes

Fuel:

30-litre ATL Savercell fuel tank



Transmission:

V8 Vantage S seven-speed Sportshift II gearbox

custom torque tube with steel propeller shaft

Limited-slip differential

Electrical:

V8 Vantage S electrical architecture

Cygnet front and rear lights

FIA compliant cut off and isolation system

Rear mounted battery

custom lightweight HVAC system



Suspension:

front and rear independent double wishbones

front and rear anti-roll bar and passive dampers

Brakes:

V8 Vantage S braking system with ABS and fixed brake bias valve

Front 6-piston monoblock calipers, 380mm 2 piece floating ventilated discs

Rear 4-piston monoblock calipers 330mm 2 piece co-cast ventilated discs

V8 Vantage derived pedal box with custom brake pedal





Wheels/Tires:

Lightweight forged five-spoke silver diamond turned wheels

Bridgestone tyres

Front – 8.5×19” 235/40/19

Rear – 9.5×19” 275/35/19

Body:

RHD Cygnet steel bodyshell and panels with integrated welded-in cage

Sheet metal fabricated front bulkhead and transmission tunnel

Vantage subframes

Steel fuel tank housing mounted in the boot area

Carbon composite flared wheel arch extensions

Mesh front grille

Dark exterior hardware

Body painted Buckinghamshire Green

Yellow brake calipers



Interior:

Two seat configuration

Fixed back Recaro composite driver and passenger seats with

Adjustable seat runners driver’s side, fixed position passenger side

Four-point harnesses

custom carbon composite instrument panel incorporating Vantage instrument cluster

custom HVAC controls

Twin USB ports

custom carbon fibre door cards with leather pull straps and Cygnet door release handles

Full FIA compliant fire extinguisher system

Removable alcantara steering wheel

Performance:

Maximum Power: 430 bhp

Maximum Torque: 490 Nm (361 lb-ft)

Maximum Speed: 170 mph (274 km/h)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 secs





Dimensions:

Length: 3708 mm

Width: 1920 mm (excluding door mirrors)

Height: 1500 mm

Wheelbase: 2020 mm

Front Track: 1570 mm

Rear Track: 1560 mm

Weight: 1375 kg (kerbweight)

Weight Bias: 50/50

Source: Aston Martin and Aston Martin Media via Jalopnik