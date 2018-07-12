Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

Leave a Comment

Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

This very special Aston Martin Cygnet was built for a customer through the company’s “Q by Aston Martin” customization service. They started with a right-hand drive Cygnet body and fabricated a custom roll cage, firewall, and transmission tunnel. Under the small hood sits a 4.7 L AJ37 V8 connected to a seven-speed Sportshift II transmission both from a Vantage S. The engine sends its 430 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque through a very small torque tube to a limited-slip differential. The 1,375 kg (3031 lb) car now sports a 170 mph top speed and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds thanks to the 313 hp/tonne power-to-weight ratio.

Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

Aston Martin Cygnet with a Vantage S 4.7 L V8

Full Specs:
Engine: 

  • all-aluminum DOHC 4.7 L V8
  • Dry sump lubrication
  • Vantage S cooling system
  • Twin concial air filters on custom intake

Exhaust:

  • custom exhaust system with twin underfloor mufflers and catalytic convertors
  • Twin centre exit tailpipes

Fuel:

  • 30-litre ATL Savercell fuel tank

 
Transmission:

  • V8 Vantage S seven-speed Sportshift II gearbox
  • custom torque tube with steel propeller shaft
  • Limited-slip differential

Electrical:

  • V8 Vantage S electrical architecture
  • Cygnet front and rear lights
  • FIA compliant cut off and isolation system
  • Rear mounted battery
  • custom lightweight HVAC system

 
Suspension: 

  • front and rear independent double wishbones
  • front and rear anti-roll bar and passive dampers

Brakes: 

  • V8 Vantage S braking system with ABS and fixed brake bias valve
  • Front 6-piston monoblock calipers, 380mm 2 piece floating ventilated discs
  • Rear 4-piston monoblock calipers 330mm 2 piece co-cast ventilated discs
  • V8 Vantage derived pedal box with custom brake pedal

 
 
Wheels/Tires:

  • Lightweight forged five-spoke silver diamond turned wheels
  • Bridgestone tyres
  • Front – 8.5×19” 235/40/19
  • Rear – 9.5×19” 275/35/19

  

Body:

  • RHD Cygnet steel bodyshell and panels with integrated welded-in cage
  • Sheet metal fabricated front bulkhead and transmission tunnel
  • Vantage subframes
  • Steel fuel tank housing mounted in the boot area
  • Carbon composite flared wheel arch extensions
  • Mesh front grille
  • Dark exterior hardware
  • Body painted Buckinghamshire Green
  • Yellow brake calipers

 
Interior:

  • Two seat configuration
  • Fixed back Recaro composite driver and passenger seats with
  • Adjustable seat runners driver’s side, fixed position passenger side
  • Four-point harnesses
  • custom carbon composite instrument panel incorporating Vantage instrument cluster
  • custom HVAC controls
  • Twin USB ports
  • custom carbon fibre door cards with leather pull straps and Cygnet door release handles
  • Full FIA compliant fire extinguisher system
  • Removable alcantara steering wheel

Performance:

  • Maximum Power: 430 bhp
  • Maximum Torque: 490 Nm (361 lb-ft)
  • Maximum Speed: 170 mph (274 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 secs

              
 
Dimensions:

  • Length: 3708 mm
  • Width: 1920 mm (excluding door mirrors)
  • Height: 1500 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2020 mm
  • Front Track: 1570 mm
  • Rear Track: 1560 mm
  • Weight: 1375 kg (kerbweight)
  • Weight Bias: 50/50

Source: Aston Martin and Aston Martin Media via Jalopnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.