Vincent Foucart drove his special Peugeot 205 GTI race car up the hill at Goodwood. The very fast race car is powered by a 20B triple-rotor built by Pulse Performance Race Engineering. The engine makes 427 horsepower which is sent to all four wheels through a sequential transmission. Watch as Vincent pushes his Peugeot to the limit at Goodwood.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing via Jalopnik