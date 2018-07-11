Willys Jeep with a Twin-Turbo LSx Running Propane

This Willys Jeep CJ-2A was built by owner Chris Wadding from Phoenix, Arizona. We featured the wild project back in 2016 when it was being dyno tuned. The Jeep sits on a stretched frame with a 2007 Crown Vic front suspension. Chris is still running the 5.3 L LM7 V8 and 10 psi of boost from two S366 turbochargers, however he changed the fuel from E85 to propane. Listen as Chris explains why he switched the Jeep over to propane and then watch him compete in the burn out competition as LS Fest West.

Source: Holley Performance