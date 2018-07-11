BMW F22 with a LS7 V8

HGK Motorsport delivered a pair of their BMW F22 Eurofighters to Drivingcenter Seelisberg in Seelisberg, Switzerland. The cars are powered by a 7.5 L LS7 V8 built by Mast Motorsport that makes 820 horsepower and 678 lb-ft of torque. The engine features Callies Magnum crankshaft, billet 6.460-inch rods, Diamond forged pistons, Crower solid roller lifters, 305 cc LS7 heads, Dailey Engineering dry sump system, and a MoTeC M130 ECU. Behind the engine sits a Samsonas 5-speed sequential transmission, Driveshaft Shop driveshaft, and Winters quick-change rear end. The company improved the power-to-weight by replacing most of the body with carbon composites and the windows with polycarbonate. See more photos and details at Speedhunters.

Source: MattyB727 Car Videos and NM2255 Car Videos