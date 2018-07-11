Golf R Mk7 with a 2.5 L TFSI Inline-Five

This VW Golf R Mk7 was built by MTR Performance and Sar-Turbotechnik in Germany. They replaced the factory turbocharged 2.0 L FSI inline-four with a 2.5 L TFSI inline-five from an Audi RS3. The inline-five produces 591 horsepower (600 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque thanks to a TTE625 turbocharger kit. Power goes to all four wheels through a DSG DQ500 seven-speed transmission and 5th generation 4MOTION four-wheel drive system.

Source: Gumbal, MTR Performance FB page, and Sar-Turbotechnik FB page