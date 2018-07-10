For Sale: 1977 MGB GT with a 4.0 L Rover V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1977 MGB GT V8 is for sale on eBay in Four Marks, United Kingdom with an asking price of £19,995 or about $26,531. The sports car took five years to build and cost £30,000 ($39,807). Under the hood sits a 4.0 L Range Rover/Discovery V8 from Turner Engineering that features custom ductile iron flanged liners, Real Steel high performance camshaft, Merlin big valve cylinder heads, John Earles cross over inlet manifold, Jenvey throttle bodies and injectors. The transmission is a Land Rover LT-series five-speed manual connected to a rebuilt rear end. The MGB rides on a Frontline Developments coilover suspension with a 5-link rear.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via MG Experience