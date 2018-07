V.S Motor is a company in Norway that specializes in building everything from moderate street engines to extremely powerful race engines such as this BMW V10. The engine is based on a 5.0 L S85 V10 from a BMW E60 M5 destroked to 4.8 liters with two turbochargers. The result is a V10 that makes 1,851 horsepower and 1,817 Nm (1,340 lb-ft) of torque on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) of boost and methanol fuel.

Source: VS Motor FB page and MortenAuthen via Piotr