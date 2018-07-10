Mini Cooper S with a Hyundai turbo 1.6 L inline-four

This Mini Cooper S (R53 2001–2006) came from the factory with a supercharged 1.6 L Tritec inline-four that made 160-168 hp and 155-162 lb-ft of torque connected to a Getrag G285 six-speed manual transmission. However owner JeonJin Kang replaced the factory powertrain with a turbocharged 1.6 L Gamma T-GDI (G4FJ) inline-four and Hyundai six-speed manual transmission. The engine is currently unmodified with stock ECU and twin-scroll turbocharger so it makes around 175-201 hp (130-150 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque. Future plans call for forged internals and upgraded turbo for 300+ horsepower. The Mini also features Hyundai (MDPS) power steering and Arduino controlled gauge cluster.

Source: Jeonjin Kang