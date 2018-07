Manuel Dondi is the current two-time Italian HillClimb champion. He accomplish this feat thanks to his talent and a very light race car. The tube chassis and Fiat X1/9 body weighs 600 kg (1322 lb) and is powered by a 2.0 L Twin Spark inline-four from an Alfa Romeo 156 D2 race car. The naturally aspirated engine makes 320 hp at 9,000 rpm. Watch as Manuel shows why he and his X1/9 are champions.

Source: Manuel Dondi & Fiat X1/9 FB page and HillClimb Monsters