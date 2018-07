Deboss Garage continues working on the 1994 Mercedes W124 E320 wagon project. The goal of the project is to replace the 3.2 L M104.99x inline-six with a turbo LSx V8 and produce enough power to make an 11-second quarter-mile pass. In this episode Rich installs his custom GM alternator bracket, coolant pipe, and a lot of loose ends before driving it out of the garage under its own power.

Source: Deboss Garage