Supra with a Turbo Hemi V8 Update

ProSpeed Autosports is putting the finishing touches on Duy Bui’s Mk4 Supra called Wasabi Supra. The car was built to compete in small tire no prep and has come a long way since our previous article. The engine is a billet 526 ci HEMI V8 built by Arrow Machine in Brenham, Texas. The engine features a MoTeC engine management system, Dailey Engineering dry sump system, and Precision Pro Mod 106 mm turbocharger capable of supporting 2,400-2,500 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a Protorque converter connected to a MM Transmission TH400 three-speed automatic. Watch the Supra make its debut at Outlaw Armageddon in Oklahoma.

Source: Wasabi Supra FB page, High Tech Corvette FB page, and 1320Video via Piotr

