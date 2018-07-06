Zach Wright’s Taurus SHO Update

Zach Wright has spent eight years transforming his amazing 1995 Taurus called The Blue Turd into the fastest SHO on earth.

Since our previous article Zach reworked the entire chassis with the goal of reducing weight. Up front he installed lightweight wheels by BelaK Industries 13×10 lightweight wheels with M&H 24.5×10 slicks. The brakes are now lightweight units from TBM Brakes. Inside Zach installed an Ultra Carbon carbon fiber seat. This resulted in a 2,463 lb car with a 71/29 weight bias.

The current engine setup is a 3.3 L SHO V6 sporting stock rods, stock crank, upgraded pistons, upgraded camshafts and springs, and 13.1 compression. EBTEC built a custom turbo system using a BorgWarner S400 67 mm turbocharger.

The engine runs on an AEM Infinity engine management system wired by Wire-Work in Orlando, Florida. The engine makes 700+ horsepower to the wheels thanks to a tune by JazTuning. VP Racing C85 fuel feds the engine through ID1750x injectors and two Bosch 044 pumps inside a front mounted custom fuel cell.

If you thought Zach would be happy with 700+ horsepower, then you would be wrong. He’s having Lynchmob Racing build a new engine with Wiseco Pistons 93 mm pistons and R&R Racing Products custom aluminum rods that should support over 1,000 whp.

Source: The Blue Turd FB page and Zach Wright, photos by Billy Hawkins for Boosted America