Mitsubishi L200 with a RB26DET Inline-Six

Leave a Comment

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

When accomplished off-road racer İsmail Ayhan wanted a new race truck he turned to Levent Köremezli, Görkem Coşgun, Erdal Akar, and Ekin Köremezli in Ankara, Turkey.

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

The talented team began with a factory Mitsubishi L200 (Triton) truck. They sold the bed shortly after purchase and shortened the cab 50 cm (19.6 inches). They reinforced the chassis and rear end and then installed a custom four-link rear suspension with Profender coilovers front and back.

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

The team replaced the factory engine with a turbocharged 2.6 L RB26DET inline-six. They estimate it’s making 400+ horsepower on 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost from a Garrett GTX3076R turbocharger. The turbocharger orientation is backwards, pulling air from inside the cabin. This keeps water from entering the turbo while crossing water passages on race courses.

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

The drivetrain remains mostly stock. The transmission is a L200 (Triton) 4×4 manual connected to a modified L200 rear end with a locking differential and 4.10 gears.

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Since the truck competes in tough conditions, the metal body panels had to go. The team replaced the front and rear fenders with custom fiberglass panels. They even made a fiberglass hood with RS500 Cosworth vents.

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Görkem says the truck is an absolute blast to drive. You can view more photos of the build on the truck’s project page or photo album.

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Mitsubishi L200 race truck with a RB26DET inline-six

Source: Yaris Garaji, Yaris Garaji FB page, and Görkem Coşgun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.