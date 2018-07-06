Volga GAZ-24 with a 1UZ V8

Oleg Emelshin purchased his 1981 Volga GAZ-24 in 2011 and spent five years transforming it into something he could daily drive and drag race on the weekends. Oleg replaced the factory inline-four with a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE VVT-i V8 from a second generation Celsior (Lexus LS 400). The engine makes 289 horsepower (214 kW) at 5800 rpm and 261 lb-ft (354 Nm) of torque at 5750 rpm. The drivetrain consists of a A650E five-speed automatic transmission connected to a GAZ-3110 rear end with a DAK-7 locking diff and 3.58 gears. The sedan rides on a modified GAZ-31105 suspension with Celsior (UCF20) four-piston calipers and 316 mm rotors in front and GAZ-3110 calipers and rotors in the back. Oleg’s best quarter-mile in the 1564 kg (3448 lb) sedan is 13.5 seconds.

Source: Drive2.com and Urugvaec