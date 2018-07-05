For Sale: 1982 BMW E21 with a Turbo S54 Inline-Six

This 1982 BMW E21 is for sale in Vindøla, Norway for 359,000 NOK or about $44,521. JAAS Performance built the car with a turbocharged S54B32 inline-six that makes 1,165 horsepower and 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft) on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. The engine features a sleeved block, custom Wiseco pistons, Crower rods, Supertech springs and valves, Precision 7675 Gen2 turbocharger, and MaxxECU. The fuel system feeds E100 fuel a Nuke fuel rail and Bosch 2200 cc injectors. The drivetrain consists of a Sellholm Tuning five-speed sequential, Tilton twin-disc clutch, and E34 M5 rear end with 210 LSD and 3.45 gears.

Source: Finn.co via JAAS Performance FB page