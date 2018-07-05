Ford Model A with a Supercharged and Eight-Turbo Chevy V8

This custom Ford Model A received a lot of attention while on the Hot Rod Power Tour 2018. The unique hot rod is powered by a Chevy small-block V8 with a FiTech Go EFI 8 1200HP system, Weiand 6-71 supercharger, and eight Kubota tractor diesel turbochargers. The drivetrain consists of a manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. You get to hear the engine run at the end of this video or view more photos at BangShift’s FB page.
Source: BangShift FB page and Classic Car Liquidators FB page
2 Comments
Bryon Kass/ Custom Design
Love to see boost and EGT readings on this engine. Normally the diesel turboes start at a 1.5L engine so with less than that displacement per cylinder the SBC should work great setup with these.
Acc
doubt the turbos do much besides creating chu-chu noises, effective silencers and plumbing issues 😀 But I love projects like this, done just ‘because’.