Ford Model A with a Supercharged and Eight-Turbo Chevy V8

This custom Ford Model A received a lot of attention while on the Hot Rod Power Tour 2018. The unique hot rod is powered by a Chevy small-block V8 with a FiTech Go EFI 8 1200HP system, Weiand 6-71 supercharger, and eight Kubota tractor diesel turbochargers. The drivetrain consists of a manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. You get to hear the engine run at the end of this video or view more photos at BangShift’s FB page.

Source: BangShift FB page and Classic Car Liquidators FB page