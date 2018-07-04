Volvo Wagon with a Turbo LSx V8

Justin Kramer stopped by Sloppy Mechanics for a dyno tune on his Volvo wagon. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 6.0 L LSx V8 that makes 620 horsepower and 607 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on E85 fuel and 14 psi of boost from a BorgWarner S369 turbocharger. The engine is mostly stock except for a JFR 218/218 camshaft and upgraded valve springs. The engine is fed E85 fuel through 210 lb injectors from two 450 fuel pumps. The drivetrain consists of a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Circle D Specialties converter and shortened Explorer rear end.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics