Al and Woody from The Skid Factory are back with a new episode on the Bedford Van project. The goal is install a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six and stronger ZF six-speed transmission into the van. In this episode the team cuts more of the floor and add extra strength to the engine mount supports and crossmember. They also install a new custom transmission mount and explain their plans on turbocharger location.

Source: MCMTV2