Mini with a Turbo 4A-GE

Hayden Gare competes in New Zealand’s GTRNZ race series driving a 1976 Mini in the GT3 class. The 700 kg (1543 lb) race car is powered by 1.6 L 4A-GE 16v inline-four that makes 350 horsepower at 8,800 rpm on E85 fuel. The engine features a Garrett GT2860RS turbocharger, Kelford cams, CP 12:1 pistons, MRP billet crank girdle, and Link G4 Storm ECU. Power goes to the front wheels through a Toyota C60 six-speed transaxle with a KAZZ close ratio gear set and LSD diff. The Mini rides on a custom Gare Motorsport suspension with CSI adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston front brakes and Honda CBR1000RR rear brakes. The exterior was upgraded with an ABS Motorsport Ultra body kit and grill.

Source: Gare Motorsport and Hayden Gare