For Sale: 1987 Renault 5 GT Turbo with a Mégane II RS Turbo Engine

This 1987 Renault 5 GT Turbo is for sale in Vaujours, France with a current bid of €14,000 or about $16,366. The current owner removed the factory 1397 cc 8v inline-four replaced with a turbocharged 2.0 F4Rt inline-four from a Renault Mégane II RS. The engine sends its 289 horsepower to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission with a Quaife LSD. The hatchback rides on Bilstein B14 adjustable coilovers in front and Bilstein shocks in rear. The front brakes feature Brembo four-piston calipers from a 406 Coupé V6.

Source: Benzin.fr via OppositeLock