Deboss Garage is back with a new project build series. This time Stefan is working on his 1973 MG Midget. The goal is to install a turbo 2.4 L inline-four from a Chrysler PT Cruiser using a Jeep Liberty bell housing, custom flywheel, and AR-5 five-speed manual transmission. In part one Stefan pulls the engine from the PT Cruiser and cuts the Midget’s firewall and trans tunnel for a test fit.

Source: Deboss Garage via Piotr