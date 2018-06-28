Land Rover Defender with a Mercedes OM606 Turbo Diesel

Diesel Pump UK specializes in Mercedes diesel engine (OM602, OM603, OM605, and OM606) conversions. The company just finished upgrading a Land Rover Defender with a 3.0 L OM606 turbo diesel inline-six. The company bumped the engine’s output from 174 horsepower to 300 horsepower with a hybrid version of the stock turbocharger and quickspool exhaust manifold.
Source: Diesel Pump UK FB page
One Comment
Lance N.
There is no possible way any version of the stock turbo can support 300hp. That Micro Machine turbo is maxed out in stock form.