1967 Corvette with a Big-Block V8

1967 Corvette with a 502 Big-Block V8

This 1967 Corvette was built by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois. Under the hood sits a carbureted 502 ci big-block V8 crate engine capable of 508 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 580 lb-ft at 3,600 rpm. The transmission is a Muncie four-speed manual transmission connected to a custom steel driveshaft. It rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with C6 front suspension, C4 rear suspension, and RideTech single-adjustable coilovers. It stops thanks to Baer Pro Plus brakes with six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors.

Source: Schwartz Performance

