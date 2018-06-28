Electric R32 Skyline

Chris Hazell is building an electric Nissan R32 Skyline capable of drifting at his company Zero EV in Bristol, UK. The Skyline features a complete Tesla rear subframe which holds the Tesla large drive unit. The motor is capable of 400 kW (536 hp) however Chris will increase output to 600 horsepower thanks to a custom Zero EV control board and Chevy Volt batteries. Listen as he explains how he built the unique project.

Source: Zero EV and @ZeroEVUK via Piotr