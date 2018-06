Charl Joubert took 2nd overall at Knysna Speed Festival´s King of the Hill with a time of 39.519 sec in his very powerful Lotus Exige. He chose to power the race car with a turbocharged Honda J35 V6 thats capable of 800 horsepower to the rear wheels. Watch as Charl pilots the 900 kg (1,984 lb) vehicle up 1.9 km course.



Source: Hillclimb Monsters