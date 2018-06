Cleetus McFarland is back with a new build video on the Burnout Patrol project. The goal to install a supercharged 5.4 L V8 and TR6060 six-speed manual from a wrecked Mustang Shelby GT500 into a Ford Crown Victoria. In this episode the Cleetus reviews work completed since last video and gets the car ready for its first dyno tune. See how much power this super sleeper makes.

Source: Cleetus McFarland via Piotr