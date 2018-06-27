Mini with a Turbo 1.0 L EcoBoost Inline-Three

This classic Mini was built by Restomod Classic in Madrid, Spain. The company spent almost two years and 4,000 hours engineering the engine swap parts and building the Mini. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1.0 L EcoBoost Fox inline-three connected to a Ford IB5 five-speed manual transmission. They use engines that make 123-140 hp from the factory however Restomod Classic tuned theirs to make 153 horsepower. They are proud their process doesn’t need any body cutting. The Mini also features adjustable coilovers and Wilwood 260 mm vented rotors with four-piston calipers.

Source: Restomod Classic FB page and @Gotenman_Technology