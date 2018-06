Canepa released a video of a Porsche 917/10 flat-twelve running they recently rebuilt. The air-cooled 5.0 L engine was assembled by Christian Enstam and features mechanical fuel injection, four oil scavenge pumps, and two turbochargers. The engine weighs 600 lb fully dressed and rebuilt every 40 hours of operation. Generally 10 hours of testing and 30 hours of racing. Enjoy the sound of twelve cylinders without turbos and exhaust.

Source: Canepa FB page and @CanepaMotorsport