1950 Mercury with a SRT-10 V10

This 1950 Mercury Coupe was built by Brandy’s Auto Body in Sacramento, California. The hot rod rides on a Chris Alston’s Chassisworks frame with VariShock adjustable coilovers and Wilwood slotted brakes. Under the hood sits a 8.3 L V10 from a Dodge Ram SRT-10 that makes 500 bhp (373 kW) and 525 lb-ft (712 Nm) of torque. Power goes to the large Mickey Thompson tires through a T-56 six-speed manual transmission and FAB9 9-inch rear end with 3.89 gears and Strange Engineering 31-spline axles.

Source: Crown Concepts USA and Brandy’s Auto Body via Chris Alston’s Chassisworks