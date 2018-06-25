Custom V12 From Two 1JZs Running – Update 11

Don Groff’s home-built V12 project is back with another update. This time we get another video of the amazing V12 running. For those who don’t remember the custom engine is made from two 1JZ inline-six engines. The engine runs on an EM Infinity ECU, ethanol fuel, and two Garrett GTX turbochargers.

Source: Nicholas Tomsyck via Reddit

