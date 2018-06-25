Custom V12 From Two 1JZs Running – Update 11

Leave a Comment

Custom F1 hot rod with a V12 made from two 1JZ engines

Don Groff’s home-built V12 project is back with another update. This time we get another video of the amazing V12 running. For those who don’t remember the custom engine is made from two 1JZ inline-six engines. The engine runs on an EM Infinity ECU, ethanol fuel, and two Garrett GTX turbochargers.

Custom F1 hot rod with a V12 made from two 1JZ engines

Source: Nicholas Tomsyck via Reddit

Project Articles

For more details and photos please view the articles below.

Article LinkPublish Date
Update 11 - engine running videoJune 25, 2018
Update 10 - first engine startup videoDecember 29, 2017
Update 9October 25, 2017
Update 8August 11, 2017
Update 7January 17, 2017
Update 6July 8, 2016
Update 5February 15, 2016
Update 4September 27, 2015
Update 3April 3, 2015
Update 2January 23, 2015
Update 1December 11, 2014
Original ArticleFebruary 19, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.