Custom V12 From Two 1JZs Running – Update 11

Don Groff’s home-built V12 project is back with another update. This time we get another video of the amazing V12 running. For those who don’t remember the custom engine is made from two 1JZ inline-six engines. The engine runs on an EM Infinity ECU, ethanol fuel, and two Garrett GTX turbochargers.
Source: Nicholas Tomsyck via Reddit
Project Articles
For more details and photos please view the articles below.
|Article Link
|Publish Date
|Update 11 - engine running video
|June 25, 2018
|Update 10 - first engine startup video
|December 29, 2017
|Update 9
|October 25, 2017
|Update 8
|August 11, 2017
|Update 7
|January 17, 2017
|Update 6
|July 8, 2016
|Update 5
|February 15, 2016
|Update 4
|September 27, 2015
|Update 3
|April 3, 2015
|Update 2
|January 23, 2015
|Update 1
|December 11, 2014
|Original Article
|February 19, 2014
Leave a Reply