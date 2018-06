Eddie Clark discovered an issue with the turbocharged 1.4 L MultiAir inline-four in his Abarth 124 Spider. He is solving the problem by swapping to a twin-turbo 2.9 L V6 from an Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. The twin-turbo V6 makes 505 horsepower from the factory however Eddie plans on increasing it to 700 horsepower. Follow the project’s progress on his Pistons & Petrol channel.

Source: Pistons & Petrol and Sporadic Motion