BMW E30 with a 1UZ V8

This BMW E30 was transformed into a M3 DTM replica and demo car for PromoMoto in Poland. Under the hood sits a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 built by Tomson Motorsport in Falenty, Poland. The engine features custom individual throttle bodies, custom camshafts, forged internals, and ported heads. It produces 398 horsepower and 418 Nm (308 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. The car rides on a E36 steering rack with Nitron adjustable coilovers and weighs 1,000 kg (2204 lb) with a 52/48 bias.

Source: Biała Strzała / M3 DTM FB page via Piotr