1991 NSX with a Twin-Turbo Stroked HR28TT V6

James Robinson with a lot of talented mechanics at HRAO (Honda R&D Americas Ohio center) built this 1991 Acura NSX to race Pikes Peak in seven weeks. The project started in early-2012 when HART (Honda of America Race Team) sent the team an unassembled Acura NSX Le Mans endurance race car. James turned to HPD (Honda Performance Development) for a twin-turbo 2.8 L 60-degree HR28TT V6 used to race the ALMS P2 class. The engine features CP 9.5:1 pistons, Carrillo rods, RLX crank, TL SH-AWD oil pump, TL cylinder heads, HPD HR28TT camshafts, HPD HR28TT springs, and Accord VCM aluminum rocker arms. The team increased the displacement to 3.5 liters and with two BorgWarner EFR B1 turbochargers is makes 500 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a TL Type-S six-speed transmission with Spec Stage 5 clutch, aluminum flywheel, and Driveshaft Shop axles. The HART carbon fiber wide body and billet aluminum suspension helps the car stay under 2,200 lb. James racing the Open Class came in 4th with a 11:42 in 2012, 4th with a 11:45.518 in 2013, and 6th with a 11:09.134 in 2014.

Source: Honda Racing/HPD FB page, James Robinson, and Super Street