Cleetus McFarland is back with a new build video on the Burnout Patrol project. The goal to install a supercharged 5.4 L V8 and TR6060 six-speed manual from a wrecked Mustang Shelby GT500 into a Ford Crown Victoria. In this episode the team upgrades the fuel system and fixes some issues before starting the engine for the first time.

Source: Cleetus McFarland via Piotr