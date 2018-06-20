BMW Race Car with a Chevy Nascar SB2.2 V8

This BMW race car was built by Riverside Racing in Werribee, Victoria, Australia. The car competes as a BMW E46 M3 GTR in the National Sports Sedan Series piloted by Shane Woodman. The carbon fiber body was designed by Scott Beeton from AeroDesign and built by Marc and Larry Fay at Australian Fibreglass Composites. This along with a custom tube chassis designed by James McCabe from Race Engineering Services helps the car weigh about 1,200 kg (2645 lb) with driver. The engine is a Chevrolet NASCAR SB2.2 V8 that makes 795 hp and 542 lb-ft at the crank. The drivetrain consists of a Holinger H6S six-speed sequential transmission connected to a 9-inch live axle with a Holinger LSD. The race car stops thanks to AP Racing monoblock brakes with 395 mm rotors in front and 360 mm rotors in back.

Source: Riverside Racing and HoonTV via Piotr