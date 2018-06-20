BMW 550i Wagon with a M5 Powertrain

BMW never made a Touring version of the F10 M5 so Aulitzky Tuning in Neuendettelsau, Germany decided to make one themselves. They started with a BMW F11 550i Touring and proceeded to replace the powertrain with F10 M5 parts. The stock twin-turbo 4.4 L N63B44 V8 made 444 hp (331 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) was replaced with a twin-turbo 4.4 L S63B44T0 V8 that made 553 hp (412 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm). However the company increased the engine’s output to 800+ horsepower thanks to upgraded TTE turbochargers and Eventuri intake system. Other upgrades include M5’s seven-speed dual clutch transmission, axles, ECU, and wiring harness as well as KW Variante3 suspension and Movit big brake kit.

Source: Aulitzky Tuning